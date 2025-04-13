'Experiences that were not worth it': Han So Hee seemingly jabs at Ryu Jun Yeol relationship and Hyeri drama in new update

After a lengthy hiatus, actress Han So Hee has made a highly anticipated return to her personal blog, reconnecting with her loyal fans. The actress had previously stepped away from her blog last year amid the intense media attention surrounding a 'love triangle controversy' involving herself, actor Ryu Jun Yeol, and Girls’ Day member Hyeri. The controversy, which was widely discussed by netizens, led to Han So Hee choosing to step back from public life and take a break from sharing personal updates online.

Now, a year later, Han So Hee has decided to re-enter the digital space, offering heartfelt insights and a refreshing look at her current mindset in a recent post. On April 11, 2024, Han So Hee shared her first update in months, simply titled ‘Hello,’ where she began by expressing her sincere gratitude for her fans’ support, despite her absence. Her warm, open tone signaled that she was ready to re-engage with the people who have followed her journey, both professionally and personally.

She began by asking how everyone was doing, saying that while silence is often seen as a good sign, it's still important to check in. She shared that reading her fans' daily thoughts and experiences through blog comments brings her comfort, and encourages them to express themselves freely, even if it’s just to vent, because everyone has difficult days.

Her words struck a chord with fans who have followed her career closely. The actress acknowledged the difficulties everyone faces in life, subtly addressing her struggles. By inviting her followers to share their personal feelings, even their complaints, Han So Hee created a safe space for dialogue, something that many fans appreciated, especially after months of silence from the actress.

In a particularly touching moment, Han So Hee spoke about the complexities of everyday life, reminding her fans that happiness doesn’t always come easily. As quoted by AllKpop, “In the end, if you just try to enjoy each day as it happens, happiness will come every now and then, and maybe that’s why we continue living,” she reflected.

As she delved deeper into her reflections, many fans speculated that Han So Hee was indirectly referencing her controversial situation from the previous year. Without naming names, she shared thoughts that seemed to allude to the emotional turmoil that followed the media frenzy surrounding her alleged romantic entanglement with Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri.

“The past shapes the present, so I often reflect on my own past,” Han So Hee began, her tone contemplative. “When I think about it, there were experiences that were not worth it and times that I got caught up in doing what I thought was right, only to be wrong later. However, I try not to dwell on that.” Fans who were closely following the drama at the time read these words as Han So Hee’s way of addressing the emotional challenges and public scrutiny that came with the love triangle rumors.

Despite the pressures and public opinion, she expressed a commitment to moving forward and growing from those experiences. Han So Hee shared that she’s been trying to live as the best version of herself, based on what she’s capable of, even if that doesn’t mean being perfect. She emphasized that life doesn’t need to be extraordinary to be meaningful, and encouraged everyone to embrace their own pace.

Her blog, she said, holds a special place in her heart because of the heartfelt stories and support her fans share with her. In return, she hopes her casual, sometimes chaotic updates give readers a reason to smile, reflect, and feel a bit more connected to her. She admitted the post had become a bit heavy, but promised to share more after her current filming ends, and stressed how important health has become to her with time, reminding everyone to take care until they meet again.

