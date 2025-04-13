Pawan Kalyan carries son Mark Shankar in his arms as they land in Hyderabad after Singapore fire incident; pens long note

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has finally returned to Hyderabad with his 8-year-old son, Mark Shankar after the little one was injured in a recent school fire incident in Singapore. On the night of April 12, they were spotted at the airport along with Anna Lezhneva as they made their way out of the premises. Several videos of their arrival in India have now gone viral across social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Pawan Kalyan is seen carrying Mark Shankar in his arms while walking alongside his wife and security personnel outside the airport. After reaching their car, the actor gently comforts his son and helps him into the vehicle before leaving without interacting with the media or bystanders.

Soon after reaching his home, Pawan Kalyan took to his X handle to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMO for their quick response. He revealed in his note that he was in the Uttarandhra Tribal region when he received the distressing news. At the time, he was attending the Adavi Thalli Baata programme and launching NDA-backed development projects.

He said the Prime Minister’s swift action gave strength to his family and other affected families. He concluded, "I once again thank you for your thoughtful and compassionate intervention, which has given immense strength to my family during this challenging time."

When the incident occurred, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that a fire had broken out at a summer camp in Singapore. Several children were injured, and one child lost their life. His son, Mark Shankar, suffered burns on his hands and thighs. He also underwent a bronchoscopy.

Pawan Kalyan further shared his concern about the effects of smoke inhalation on his son’s long-term health. That same evening, he flew to Singapore to be with him. Mark is the youngest child of Pawan and Anna Lezhneva. They also have a daughter, Polena.

