Bazooka vs Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Update: Naslen's boxing movie takes lead over Mammootty's game-thriller

Malayalam movies Alapuzzha Gymkhana and Bazooka are dominating the box office these days. Released on the same day, both movies are giving a tough fight to each other. Here's taking a look at how the Naslen-Khalid Rahman movie outshone the Mammootty starrer Bazooka and maintained a good lead at the Kerala box office.

Alapuzzha Gymkhana takes lead over Bazooka; emerges Vishu winner

Helmed by Khalid Rahman, the sports drama, complemented with heartwarming moments, won over the audience and emerged as the first choice this weekend. Opened with a lower figure than Mammootty's Bazooka, the Naslen starrer witnessed an upward trajectory over the weekend and managed to lead the clash with a good margin.

Alapuzzha Gymkhana clocked over around Rs 11.55 crore gross in its opening weekend, which is higher than Bazooka's opening weekend of Rs 8.60 crore. The other two Vishu releases, Maranamass and Good Bad Ugly dubbed version, remained far behind the titles mentioned above at the Kerala box office. It will be interesting to see whether Bazooka can bridge the gap in the long run or not.

Day-wise box office comparison between Alapuzzha Gymkhana and Bazooka in Kerala:-

Day Alapuzzha Gymkhana Bazooka 1 Rs 2.65 crore Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.70 crore Rs 2.15 crore 3 Rs 3.15 crore Rs 1.70 crore 4 Rs 3.05 crore (est.) Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.55 crore Rs 8.60 crore

Alapuzzha Gymkhana and Bazooka in cinemas

