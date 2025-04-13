Lakshmi Manchu breaks down in front of crowd on seeing brother Manoj at event; WATCH what happened next

Actress Lakshmi Manchu recently organized her annual fundraising event, a fashion show for Teach For Change, in Hyderabad last evening. While none of her family members were present at the event, a special guest made a surprise appearance that left her emotional. Can you guess who it was? Yes, it was her brother, Manchu Manoj.

In a video that has been going viral on the internet, Manchu Manoj can be seen sneaking up to his sister and surprising her from behind. Initially shocked, Lakshmi quickly sat on the ground, broke down in tears, and hugged her brother. Both looked visibly moved and Manoj's wife, Bhuma, further comforted them and wiped their tears.

When asked why Lakshmi Manchu cried so much, Manoj jokingly replied that they hadn’t met in a while, and it was quite overwhelming for her. He added that she also felt bad because he didn’t turn up at the event on time.

Take a look at the video below:

As many may be aware, there has been a rift in the Manchu family, particularly between brothers Manoj and Vishnu. Not only that, but the former has also reportedly not been getting along with his father, Mohan Babu.

The feud within the Manchu household escalated a few days ago when Manchu Manoj staged a dharna outside his father’s house. Several reports stated that this came after he was denied entry into the home following a complaint he filed against his brother for allegedly stealing his valuables.

Talking to the reporters on the spot, he said, "This has nothing to do with property disputes. The issue began on December 8, but not a single chargesheet has been filed by the police until now. The CI pretends not to know where I stay. I have given proof for everything. Vishnu took a chance when I wasn't home. If I'm wrong, I'll shave half my head. I will beg for forgiveness if they have any proof against me."

For the unversed, Manchu Manoj has accused his brother Vishnu Manchu of theft, vandalism, and assault while he was away celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

