WATCH: Jr NTR arrives at Mumbai airport for Hrithik Roshan co-starrer War 2 shoot

Jr NTR is all set to bring in his A-game for his next film Devera which is set to release in theaters on 10th October 2024. Though the actor is already in the works for his next, he is also set to make his debut in Hindi films.

The actor is already roped in to play the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer spy film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Now, the actor was also spotted arriving at Mumbai airport for the film’s shoot. The young tiger was seen wearing a grey-colored long-sleeve shirt along with blue denim jeans.

The actor is also sporting a stubble beard look which was paired along with his black and white sneakers, dark pair of shades, and baseball cap. At the request of the paps who were already there, the actor let them take some time and capture some shots of him.

Jr NTR was initially speculated as playing the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer for quite some time. The RRR actor is said to be playing a menacing and dangerous role in the film with logging heads with the spy agent. Moreover, unlike the previous film, the sequel is directed by Ayan Mukerji which also adds an immense expectation to the film.

Earlier, in the post-credit scene of the Salman Khan film Tiger 3, there was also a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik in his iconic role. The conversation in the scene teased a great deal about the new enemy in the spy universe which is expected to be about Jr NTR’s character.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in the SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR. Now, the actor is all set to appear in the lead for the film Devera: Part 1. The film directed by Koratala Siva is a two-part film series where the first instalment is set to release on 10th October 2024.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist in the film. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors including Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more.

