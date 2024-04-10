Devara: Makers of Jr NTR starrer drop interesting update; Karan Johar teams up

Jr. NTR’s upcoming pan-Indian flick, Devara, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which is helmed by Koratala Siva, also features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her Telugu film debut, as well.

Right from the time it was announced, Devara has received surreal hype from fans all over, who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release, which is scheduled to take place on October 10th, this year. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to reveal that the makers of the film have teamed up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, as well as AA Films for the North Indian distribution of Devara. It is understood that while AA Films will act as the distributor, Karan Johar will be the film’s presenter. Sharing the news, the makers also shared a picture of Jr. NTR along with Karan Johar, Koratala Siva and other prominent personalities, with the caption:

“Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North Indian theatrical distribution of #Devara!”

Karan Johar shares his excitement via social media

Taking to his social media, prominent director and producer Karan Johar also shared his excitement for being the distribution partners of Devara. He wrote on Instagram:

“A mass hurricane of grandeur is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured and extremely proud to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr. NTR’s #Devara”

About Devara - Part 1

Devara marks the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj and many more apart from the RRR actor and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is set in the coastal regions of India and will be released in two parts. Although the first part of the film was initially supposed to release on April 5th, it had to be postponed due to the extensive VFX works that the film demands. Now the makers are aiming to release the film in October.

Devara has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. R Rathnavelu cranks the camera for the film, and veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing department.

