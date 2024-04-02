Jr NTR makes a visit to RTO office in Hyderabad to register his latest car; WATCH

Young Tiger Jr NTR effortlessly commands attention, whether on the silver screen or off it. The actor was spotted today at an RTO office in Hyderabad's Khairatabad, where he was seen registering his brand-new car.

Caught on camera, the actor donned a sleek black long-sleeve t-shirt paired with classic blue denim jeans. His look was further complemented by his stylish dark-colored shades and striking black and white sneakers, exuding sheer dominance in every single frame.

As Jr NTR left the RTO office alongside his driver in their luxurious new vehicle, several staff members accompanied him, underlining the star's magnetic presence and the excitement surrounding his latest acquisition.

Check out Jr NTR’s video at Hyderabad’s RTO office:

Moving on to updates about his upcoming film, reports suggest that Jr NTR recently completed the Goa schedule of Devara: Part 1. According to insider information, both the actor and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor filmed a song sequence in Goa. Additionally, Jr NTR had a few action scenes to shoot in the coastal areas, which were also concluded during this schedule.

Although no official confirmation has been made regarding the film's upcoming schedule, rumors are circulating that Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will be shooting the next leg of the film in Hyderabad. It is also believed that the upcoming schedule will include scenes featuring Saif Ali Khan's character.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is currently shooting for his next film Devara: Part 1 starring himself in the lead role with actors Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more playing key roles in the film.

The film, an action-drama written and directed by Koratala Siva, will be the first installment in a two-part series. Initially slated for a theatrical release on April 5th, 2024, the film's premiere was later postponed to October 10th, 2024, coinciding with this year's Dussehra festivities.

Moreover, Jr NTR is also making his debut in Hindi cinema this year as he plays the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer film War 2 directed by Ayan Mukherji.

