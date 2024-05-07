After almost four years, Star Plus show Imlie is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. The cast and crew have already shot for the last-day telecast. As the show wrapped up, the show's lead actress Adrija Roy took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note along with a series of pictures that culminated into a beautiful reel. The original Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer also reacted on the special post by Adrija Roy.

Adrija Roy's emotional goodbye to Imlie

Adrija Roy took to social media to share the love she has for the character Imlie and the it's team. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity in the long post and thanked the makers and directors for giving her Imlie.

She wrote, "It has been such an unforgettable journey... I can write a book on this". Sumbul Touqeer who played the first original Imlie before any generation leaps also posted a comment on Roy's reel. She wrote, "I’m gonna miss visiting you on set."

Take a look at the post by Adrija Roy on the last day of Imlie:

Adrija also added, "I have got a huge list of people to thank, for their magical performances, tireless efforts, and incredible contributions. Everyone in front of camera and behind, you guys have made this journey possible and worthy! I can’t thank enough to express my regards, gratitude and love."

Adrija Roy and Sumbul Touqeer's bond

Technically, Sumbul played the first Imlie in the show while Adrija played the last. Sumbul visited the sets of Imlie and clicked pictures with both Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy. The fans felt nostalgic seeing Sumbul on the sets of Imlie after she exited the show owing to the leap.

Adrija Roy has always been in awe of Sumbul and had exclusively told Pinkvilla in an interview that she saw Sumbul's version of Imlie to prepare for her character in the show. She said, "I really liked her performance in the show and I watch her perform as my reference point. It has been really helping me perform my scenes. Fans do point out the connection between Sumbul and me in terms of costumes and looks, I'm glad they notice small details."

Sai Ketan Rao on the show's closure

Sai Ketan Rao, the male lead of Imlie also wrote a long post on the show's closure and expressed gratitude to the makers of the show for allowing him to play not one but two powerful roles as Agastya Choudhary and Surya Pratap Reddy. He wrote, "As I turn the page to embark on new adventures, I carry with me the lessons learned, the experiences gained, and the unwavering passion that fuels my craft. Until our paths cross again in the boundless realm of storytelling."

Imlie started off with Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh playing the lead roles in the show. As Mahajani quit the show, the makers revamped the story and introduced Fahmaan Khan as the new male lead opposite Touqeer. Audiences instantly fell in love with Imlie and Aryan's love story.

After Generation Leap, Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor were roped in to take over the show. Followed by yet another generation leap, Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy played the new faces of the show.

