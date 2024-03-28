Ajay Devgn’s supernatural thriller Shaitaan is all set to become one of his Top 5 grossers

Ajay Devgn led Shaitaan released at the box office earlier this month and proved to be a super hit. The supernatural thriller had a promising trailer and interesting star cast which helped it in taking a good opening at the box office. Further good word of mouth helped the film remain rock steady and it cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark.

Now as the film heads towards the Rs 150 crore mark, it's all set to become Ajay's one of the biggest grossers.

Shaitaan is all set to become Ajay Devgn's one of the Top 5 grosser

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with R Madhavan, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala is all set to close its 3 week total around Rs 135 crore mark.The film collected Rs 18.75 crore in 3rd week compared to the collections of Rs 35.25 crore in the 2nd week which means a weekly drop of less than 50%.

The release of Crew and Hollywood biggie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will slow down its speed but going by the trending so far, the film should fetch at least Rs 10 crore more before ending its run at the box office. There are outside chances of it making Rs 4-5 crore more but that will depend on how it performs this week. Now this means the lifetime business will be in the Rs 145-150 crore range.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's Top 5 grossers

If we talk about Ajay Devgn's top 5 grossers, 3 films starring him in the lead i.e. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Drishyam 2 and Golmaal Again have crossed Rs 200 crore mark. Total Dhamaal which hit the Rs 150 crore mark is his 4th highest grosser and Singham Returns with a business of Rs 140 crore approx is the 5th highest grosser. The business of all the 5 films is as mentioned below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 270 crore approx

Drishyam 2 - Rs 234 crore approx

Golmaal Again - Rs 206 crore approx

Total Dhamaal - Rs 150 crore approx

Singham Returns - Rs 140 crore approx

While there are high chances that Shaitaan will cross Singham Returns to become 5th highest grosser of his career, if it manages to remain steady in cinemas till Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan's release on Eid then it'll become his 4th highest grosser too.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how his next film Maidaan performs at the box office since it's coming soon after Shaitaan and also clashing with Akshay Kumar -Tiger Shroff led BMCM.

ALSO READ: Shaitaan 3 Weeks Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer targets Rs 150 crore nett finish in India