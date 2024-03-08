Jyotika reveals real reason she chose to play mother in Shaitaan: 'This film has that emotion and responsibility'

25 years after her Bollywood debut with the film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Jyotika has returned to the Hindi film industry with Shaitaan. The supernatural thriller has hit cinemas worldwide today as one of the most-awaited movies this year. Jyotika, who plays the role of a mother in the film, has shared the reason for doing it.

Jyotika on the reason she chose to play a mother in Shaitaan

During an interaction with ANI, Jyotika opened up about playing a mother in Shaitaan and why she decided to play the role. "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids.

She further explained how the film evokes a sense of responsibility to always protect your child. "I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout." She further added, "That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light."

About Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the much-loved Gujarati film Vash. Based on the concept of hypnotism, it stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala in the lead roles. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

The trailer of the film generated huge excitement among the audience, and it sold 80,000 tickets in top national chains before its release. A Mahashivratri release, Shaitaan is likely to take a good opening at the box office.

A special screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai yesterday by the makers and attended by several stars, including Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Suriya, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and more.

