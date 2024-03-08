Shaitaan Twitter Review: Netizens applaud Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan’s film, call it ‘full paisa vasool movie’

Today, the much-anticipated movie Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, hit theaters, generating significant excitement. The film seamlessly blends thrill and high-octane drama, quickly captivating the audience. The story follows Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and his family of four on their way to a farmhouse, where they encounter Vanraj (R Madhavan). Initially appearing simple and gentle, Vanraj gains their trust.

During a casual tea break, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a laced laddoo, manipulating her actions. As they part ways, he secretly instructs her to consume laced biscuits in their car. Vanraj follows, forcefully entering the farmhouse and gaining control over Janvhi, compelling her to engage in bizarre behavior.

Netizens react to Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan

As Shaitaan was released on March 8, Twitter buzzed with eager netizens sharing their reviews. The audience showered praise on Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's movie applauding its interesting storyline and surprising plot twists. R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn stole the show with outstanding performances, earning special mentions. Social media became the go-to platform for discussions as viewers expressed their enthusiasm for the latest release and their appreciation for the stellar cast and engaging narrative.

Discover why this thriller tale is an absolute must-watch, via these tweets:

One person wrote, "@ActorMadhavan. Sir first of all hat's off to you, superbly acted in shaitaan Movie. Shiphra aur baki sab dekh dekh k thak chuka tha you told that Bollywood is still alive. Must watch ! #Shaitaan"

Another person wrote, "Second Half Finish Whatttt A Awesome Performance @ajaydevgn & #Jyothika Sir Aapka to kya He Bolu #Madhavan Aapne To Faad Diya Hai Performance High Level Outstanding. Must watch Full Paisa Vasool Entertainer Movie.#Shaitaan #AjayDevgn #ShaitaanReview 5/5."

One fan wrote, " #Shaitaan, 1st half done, Very gripping and intense, R Madhavan is a world class actor, He is just terrific , He steals the show, The girl is also very good , Ajay D is terrific, Story is very intense(some jumpscares are very scary), Bgm is also powerful, Very excited for the 2nd half. "

One wrote, "In the climax I was getting killed by heart attack by none other than my #Superstar @ajaydevgn as I thought he became #Shaitaan himself but he saved me towards the end as he is a savior, I came out with a broad smile #ShaitaanReview."

One individual wrote, "Just watched #Shaitaan & i must say that its a mind boggling film. Truly spine chilling film with many gut wrenching scenes. #VikasBahl is a genius. @ajaydevgn & #Jyotikha did a splendid job. @ActorMadhavan stole the show #JankiBodiwala shines out #ShaitaanReview @jiostudios."



About Shaitaan

Shaitaan delves on the age-old struggle between good and evil, delivering a captivating cinematic tale. Teasers and posters unveiled build anticipation for an intriguing and suspense-laden narrative. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and supported by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Vikas Bahl serves as the director of the movie.

