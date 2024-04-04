Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur gets U/A certificate due to cuss words; DEETS

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Family Star is all set for its grand release on April 5. The film has already raised expectations on social platforms as it also features the newest Telugu sensation Mrunal Thakur opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, the censor board has passed the film with the U/A certificate as they have flagged some of the cuss words that have been used in the Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer.

Family Star gets a U/A certificate

As per reports in Hindustan Times, the film has been granted a U/A certificate after the screening of the family drama flick in Hyderabad. Additionally, the members of the censor board did not like the cussing words in the film and decided to cut them off during the certification process. According to rumors, a scene in the film, which is set in the backdrop of the United States, was the one where most of the cuss words were used.

The censor board members asked the makers to exclude some cuss words in the final portion as it is a family-based drama film.

Meanwhile, a viral report states that five cuss words along with the excessive use of alcohol have been removed from the final cut, and with the duration of two hours and forty-three minutes, the film is all set for its theatrical release.

More about Family Star

The film is reported to be about Govardhan, a middle-class family man who works hard to ensure his family's well-being. In addition, he falls in love with an unfamiliar person, which later becomes the central part of the film. The movie's trailer received a positive response from the public. Additionally, the film's songs also received a thumbs-up from netizens.

Family Star is being written and directed by Parasuram Petla. The project has been produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the brand Sri Venkateswara Creations.