Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan gets U/A certification; CBFC suggests 4 modifications: Report

This weekend's release, Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, has garnered attention as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted it a U/A rating with a few adjustments. In anticipation of the film's launch, reports reveal that the CBFC has asked to make some changes in the movie. A remake of the Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan, hinted at a plot centered around black magic in its trailer. Notably, the Censor Board instructed the inclusion of a voiceover featuring a disclaimer against endorsing black magic. Director Vikas Bahl was also directed to replace an abusive word with a scream, while one scene faced the cutting room floor.

Shaitaan to have these changes for U/A certification

According to News18, in a rather intense scene, the CBFC has requested the filmmakers to reduce the visuals of blood dripping from the mouth by 25%. Additionally, the film is now required to include a message on responsible liquor consumption. These adjustments have brought the total runtime of Shaitaan to 132 minutes. In terms of scenes, the movie is set to undergo changes, with one scene being cut and four scenes modified. It's worth noting that the Censor Board has specifically called for a voiceover with a disclaimer discouraging the support of black magic.

About Shaitaan trailer

The teaser kicks off with R Madhavan entering Ajay Devgn's house, revealing his influence over Devgn's daughter. Referring to her as his 'katputli' (puppet), Madhavan boldly declares himself a 'bhagwaan' (god). The preview is filled with spooky images of demonic symbols. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika, follows their journey as they unravel a mystery and strive to rescue their daughter. The trailer promises an exhilarating experience with heart-pounding moments, offering a sneak peek into the intriguing world of Shaitaan.

The latest release from the movie is second song, Aisa Main Shaitaan. Composed by Amit Trivedi and featuring lyrics by Kumaar, the song is brought to life by Raftaar's vocals. This musical piece seems to beckon listeners into the ominous world of the shaitaan.

More about Shaitaan

Shaitaan delves into the timeless battle of good versus evil, offering an engaging cinematic narrative. The teaser and posters released so far promise a thrilling and suspenseful storyline. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. Set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024, the film guarantees audiences an immersive journey into the enduring conflict between opposing forces.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Alongside Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is currently immersed in the production of Singham Again, the highly anticipated addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe and the third installment in the Singham series. The second installment, also named Singham Again, made its debut in 2014 and enjoyed a fantastic reception. This led to the introduction of new characters like Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (played by Akshay Kumar) into the cop universe.

The upcoming Singham Again is set to expand the universe further by introducing fresh faces, including Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising her role as Ajay's love interest from Singham Returns. Ajay Devgn's future ventures include Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

