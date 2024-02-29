Shaitaan song Aisa Main Shaitaan OUT: R Madhavan raises terror quotient in dark track from Ajay Devgn-Jyotika starrer

The eagerly awaited supernatural horror thriller Shaitaan is set to hit screens in just a few days. The film boasts a stellar cast led by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. With the release of the trailer and the first song, the makers have already captivated audiences. Now, they have unveiled the second song from the movie, a chilling track titled Aisa Main Shaitaan, featuring R Madhavan, intensifying the suspense and terror.

R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyotika feature in track Aisa Main Shaitaan from Shaitaan

Today, on February 29, the team behind the highly anticipated movie Shaitaan revealed the second song across various social media platforms. Titled Aisa Main Shaitaan, the song has been composed by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and vocals provided by Raftaar.

This song appears to serve as a gripping invitation into the sinister realm of the shaitaan. R Madhavan exudes a terrifying presence in his portrayal of the antagonist in the music video, while Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and their family are depicted struggling for survival amidst the darkness.

Watch the full song here:

Fans wasted no time in expressing their admiration for the track. One enthusiast exclaimed, “Fantastic song,” while another lauded R Madhavan's versatility, remarking, “Madhavan molds into any role!!! What a character.”

Another comment resonated with excitement, stating, “What a Goosebumps giving visuals + Acting+ Vocals + Rap + Presentation= Blockbuster horror loading.” A user noted, "Next level intensity .. AJ & R.Madhvan."

More about Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika starrer Shaitaan

Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, promises to unfold as a gripping battle between good and evil. The plot centers on a family who crosses paths with a enigmatic individual who presents himself as their benefactor. Yet, beneath this facade lies a malevolent agenda, as he resorts to dark magic to control and inflict suffering upon them.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the film is helmed by director Vikas Bahl. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Shaitaan is slated to hit the big screens on March 8, 2024.

