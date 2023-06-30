Kajal Aggarwal candidly opens up about Indian 2; discusses Allu Arjun, Samantha, Tamannaah

Kajal Aggarwal held an AMA session on her Instagram recently and engaged in conversation with her fans. What was at first a fun-filled session quickly turned into a tell-all, with the actress being candid about herself, her films, and her family. She also opened up about her friends in the industry, including Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh. To the surprise of her fans, the actress revealed that she did the AMA while on set, shooting for Indian 2.

Kajal Aggarwal on her exciting lineup of films

Indian 2 and Satyabhama are two films that the Govindudu Andarivadele actress is looking forward to. She spoke about these two films and expressed her excitement about getting to be a part of both.

About Indian 2, the actress said that she was doing the AMA while shooting for the film. The actress also revealed that she is excited about her role in the film and the team that she is getting to work with. Kajal is working with Shankar and Kamal Haasan for the very first time. The actress wrote, "I’m currently at location and super excited about my role, the film, the team and waiting for you guys to watch the film soon"

Kajal seemed particularly excited when she was speaking about Satyabhama, and she also listed her character in the film as one of her favorites in her entire career. It certainly seems like Kajal is very confident in Satyabhama.

Check out the teaser of Satyabhama here:

On Rakul, Tamannaah, Samantha, and Allu Arjun

Kajal and Allu Arjun worked together in two films: Arya 2 and Yevadu. The actress spoke highly of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor and said, "One of the best people I have known. Love his energy and zest for everything that he does"

Kajal was also equally supportive of her contemporaries like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh. She praised Tamannaah’s performance in Lust Stories 2 and called it fabulous. Kajal also went on to reveal that she shares a great bond with all three. She called them lovely, self-made, committed, and solid people. Also, she shared that they have fabulous memories together and they all love hanging out with each other.

ALSO READ: Captain Miller First Look: Dhanush stands tall on a battlefield and wins over the Internet