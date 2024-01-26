Kajal Aggarwal enjoys snowfall with son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu on their Swiss holiday; photos

Kajal Aggarwal, is currently on a holiday with her husband Gautham Kitchlu and their adorable son, Neil Kitchlu. The family is enjoying their vacation in a secret location, capturing precious moments amidst the snow.

In the pictures shared by Kajal, the trio is seen having a great time in the snowy surroundings. Kajal, wearing warm clothes, is pictured spending quality moments with her son and husband. In one heartwarming photo, Neil is sitting on the driver's seat, all bundled up with a cute hat.

Kajal Agarwal has given her fans a sneak peek into their picturesque vacation. She shared glimpses of the fresh snowfall and the family's joyful experiences. The actress expressed the essence of their winter holiday in a caption, saying, "From fresh snowfall to hot Röstis - our winter holiday in a minute."

Fans are going gaga over these pictures, showering the family with love and admiration. Kajal's followers are captivated by the beautiful moments shared during their winter getaway. The warmth and happiness radiating from the images have struck a chord with fans, making Kajal's holiday updates a delightful treat for her followers.

Kajal Aggarwal, a versatile actress known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, marked her debut with the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Following her initial success, she ventured into Telugu and Tamil films while continuing her journey in Hindi cinema. In a surprise announcement on October 6, 2020, Kajal revealed her engagement to Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, attended only by their immediate families. Making her pregnancy public through an Instagram post, Kajal and her husband joyfully welcomed their son, Neil, on April 19, 2022.

Her latest appearance was in the film Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, receiving mixed reviews from critics. Currently, she is working on the film Indian 2, sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from its, fans eagerly await her upcoming role as a tough cop in the film Satyabhama, promising an exciting addition to Kajal Agarwal's diverse filmography.

