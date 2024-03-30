Dhanush's Polladhavan co-star Daniel Balaji passes away at 48

Actor Daniel Balaji suffered from major cardiac arrest on March 29. He was known for many renowned Tamil films including Bigil, Vada Chennai, and many more. May his soul rest in peace.

Renowned Tamil and Malayalam actor Daniel Balaji took his last breath on March 29 in Chennai. He was 48. As per reports, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai's Kottivakkam region after he complained of chest pain. He passed away while undergoing treatment. Reportedly, he will be laid to rest at his residence in Purasawalkam, Chennai. 

The news was shared by industry tracker Siddarth Srinivas on social platform X, in which he shared a picture of Daniel and wrote, “RIP #DanielBalaji, the talented actor passed away an hour ago due to a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. His voice and his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan, will never be forgotten.” After his tweet went viral, users took to Siddarth's comments section and expressed their heartfelt condolences for the actor and his family. 

A user wrote, “RIP #DanielBalaji, the talented actor passed away an hour ago due to a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. His voice and his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan, will never be forgotten.” The other one wrote, OMG shocking...been seeing him from Chithi days...great villan roles played by him in GVM movies...Prayers to his family and friends.”

More about Daniel Balaji

Balaji began his film career as a unit production manager while shooting Kamal Haasan's unreleased film, Marudhanayagam. His first appearance was in the television series Chithi, where he played a character named Daniel. Following the show's success, director Sunder K. Vijayan renamed him Daniel Balaji in his second serial, Alaigal, believing that he had played his role on Chithi.

April Maadhathil was his first Tamil film, and he then appeared in Kaadhal Kondein. His first notable role was as a police officer in Kaakha Kaakha, which starred Suriya. Balaji then went on to play the antagonist, Amudhan, in GVM's next film, the blockbuster Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The film stars Kamal Haasan and is based on police interrogations involving a string of killings. Balaji's performances of both characters drew huge appreciation from the audience.

His next film, Polladhavan, featuring Dhanush as lead, garnered him immense applause for his conviction towards the role of a ferocious villain. He also acted as one of the villains in the Telugu film Chirutha, starring Ram Charan, and followed this up by playing the hero in the 2009 flick Muthirai, produced by Vision Jeeva Studios. The project was bankrolled under the banner of Five Star Films. The action thriller was released theatrically on November 8, 2007, and gained him the tag of one of the most ferocious villains in the history of Tamil cinema.

Credits: Siddarth Srinivas X
