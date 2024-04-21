Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's action film to treat fans with surprise on THIS date

Every established and aspiring actor wants to work with Indian film industry legend Amitabh Bachchan at least once in their lifetime. Similarly, South Indian star Prabhas is looked up to by many as an inspiration.

Well, the two megastars are finally coming together in the epic science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. A while ago, the makers dropped an intriguing new poster with Big B giving a glimpse of his character. They also made a special announcement regarding the unveiling of his full look.

Actor Prabhas is all set to lead director Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science-fiction movie Kalki 2898 AD. A while ago, the makers teased the excited audience with the look of Amitabh Bachchan. In the new poster, the mahanayak of Bollywood looks intriguing, adding an element of suspense to his character in the film.

Clad in a dirty white dhoti and kurta with a cloth around his body, he can be seen sitting out in a temple looking like a sage. The bandages cover his hands, feet, forehead, and mouth, with only his eyes open to see the ray of sunshine coming from the side. The caption, along with the poster, reads, "The time has come to know who he is."

The official X handle of the movie also hinted at a special announcement that will be made tomorrow, April 21, at 7:15 PM on Star Sports India’s channel. This poster has made fans wonder that the makers might reveal Big B’s full look on Sunday.

Earlier, NDTV quoted a source informing that the team of Kalki 2898 AD is planning something grand this Sunday. “Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it's going to be a great surprise for audiences,” the informant said, adding that the team will also be announcing the film's release date.

Touted as the most prominent Indian film of the year, magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film featuring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It’s expected to be released on June 20, 2024.

