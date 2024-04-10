Exclusive: Makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD eyeing a 20th June release

Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by the renowned director Nag Aswin of Mahanati fame. While the initial plan was to release the film in theaters on 9th May 2024, it appears that the makers have decided to postpone the release to a later date.

According to our sources, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are eyeing June 20th, 2024 as the release date now. The film was initially rumored to be postponed due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections taking place. However, an official release date has not been finalized by the makers yet.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD postponed?

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD was also speculated to be rescheduled to 30th May 2024 instead of its original date, but it appears that the filmmakers are considering a later release now. This film has been generating significant excitement for a while now, particularly as it is the first dystopian movie of its kind in Indian cinema.

Prabhas takes on the lead role in the film, alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and several others in pivotal roles. This epic sci-fi dystopian movie is not only based on Hindu scriptures but also unfolds in the apocalyptic world of the year 2898 AD.

The film is shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi and is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films to ever be made. The film not only serves as a new kind of experimental flick that combines different genres but also explores the themes of Hindu mythology, focusing on the character of Kalki which is believed to be the tenth and final reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Prabhas’ lineups

Prabhas is already lined up to feature in several movies along the way. Besides Kalki 2898 AD, the Rebel Star is set to play the lead role in director Maruti’s comedy-horror flick The Raja Saab which is said to have an extensive use of VFX.

The actor is also roped in to play an honest and angry young cop in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit which is expected to begin filming at the end of this year.

