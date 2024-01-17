Kantara star Rishab Shetty joins in the chorus of praises for Teja Sajja’s HanuMan; Calls it a triumph in storytelling

Prasanth Varma’s superhero directorial Hanu-Man has come out of the syllabus this Sankranti and has stolen hearts across the globe. From record-breaking collections in India to record-setting numbers in the USA. These unprecedented numbers are just proof of the number of people owning Hanu-Man with open arms.

Rishab Shetty about Hanu-Man:

Many celebrities, including Ram Gopal Varma, Gopichand, and Ravi Teja have all come forward in support of the film. And now, Kantara star Rishab Shetty has expressed his love for the film via a tweet on X(formerly known as Twitter). The actor also posted the tweet on his Instagram: "Joining the chorus of praise for ‘Hanuman’ - a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prasanth Varma.” Speaking about actor Teja Sajja, he said, “His performance will stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Check out the post below:

This just seems like the beginning for Prasanth Varma and the team of Hanu-Man as the film is showing no signs of stopping its crowd-pull anytime soon. Coincidentally, the last time such an unexpected response occurred was during Rishab Shetty’s own Kantara, which was a phenomenon in its own right.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and upcoming projects

Kantara too sheds light on the divine culture that is present in India, especially highlighting the Tulunad culture and folklore such as the Bhoota Kola, which is a divine dance that is offered as a prayer to the local deities of the town.

Speaking of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is currently busy with the shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1, which will serve as the prequel to Kantara: A Legend. Rishab Shetty is supposedly playing the role of Lord Shiva in this second installment of the film. The first look poster of the film, which was released a few months ago has only furthered the excitement about this project.

Before the release of Kantara, Rishab Shetty also had a few other projects in his lineup, such as Bell Bottom 2, Nathuram but looking at the scale at which Kantara has exploded, it will be difficult for Rishab to come back to these projects. The star actor also has a very interesting project titled ‘Rudraprayag’ in his locker. Rishab has mentioned many a time that Rudraprayag is his dream project, so we can expect this venture to materialize sometime in the future.

