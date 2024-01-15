HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says he encountered fake propaganda and negativity around the movie
Prasanth Varma addressed the fake propaganda surrounding Hanu-Man, calling out the negativity.
Prashant Varma’s Hanu-Man has come as a surprise and much-welcome change to the current Pan-Indian space. It is creating waves both in the Indian markets as well as in the overseas markets, with new shows being added by the minute due to popular demand.
But despite the massive reception for Hanu-Man, director Prashant Varma believes that there is a lot of propaganda and negativity surrounding his film at the moment. The director also claimed that there have been fake social media profiles set up just to sabotage the film. Well, who is behind all of this? Prashant Varma has not made that open to the public.
Propaganda and negativity around Hanu-Man
Prasanth Varma tweeted, “I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirm our belief that "The one who stands for Dharma will always win. Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below."
Understandably, it is the Sankranti period and all films are fighting for a spot in the theatres.
It is still nice to see that Prashant Varma has not lost hope and is in great spirits, despite these setbacks. The director also jokingly said that some of the digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown into the Bhogi fire.
He also expressed his gratitude to all the audiences who have and are continuing to support and shower love on Hanu-Man despite all odds. Prashant thanked the fans for reaffirming his faith, that, “The one who stands for Dharma will always win.” And we can’t help but agree as the box office numbers are just proof of that. Hanu-Man is breaking records left, right, and center, and is heading fast toward a record-breaking collection in the North American market.
More about Hanu-Man
Hanu-Man stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and a plethora of other actors. The film has been produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Niranjan Reddy and distributed by AA Films and Sakthi Films. Mythri Movie Makers have taken up the distribution rights in the Nizam region in Telangana. Gowra Hari has provided the music for the film.
