Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu been replaced by Shruti Haasan in Philip John’s Chennai Story?

Shruti Haasan has been basking in the glory of her recent hit film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, directed by Prasanth Neel of KGF fame.

Now, according to a report, it seems that Shruti Haasan has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead character in BAFTA winner Philip John’s latest flick Chennai Story.

Shruti Haasan to star in Philip John’s Chennai Story?

As per earlier reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was roped in to play the leading role in the film while the announcement came from the makers themselves with a picture of Samantha and Philip together. This was supposed to be the actress’ Hollywood debut.

Now it seems that the makers have most probably moved on with Shruti Haasan as the female lead. It's no doubt an impactful change in the film's cast. Talking about her new role in an international project like Chennai Story, Shruti Haasan said: “Hailing from Chennai, a story showing the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai is so special to me.”

She further added, “Collaborating with Phil is something I’m so excited to experience, telling global and rooted stories through international collaboration is what making cinema is all about. I'm all up for Sunitha Tati's vision of taking a culturally rooted story to an international audience through Chennai Story.”

The film Chennai Story is based on the 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love written by Timeri N. Murari. The writer is well-known for his screenplay work in the 1997 Hindi film Daayraa along with penning some best-seller novels like The Taliban Cricket Club and Taj.

The Arrangements of Love is a coming-of-age romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Wales and India where Haasan takes on the pivotal role of Anu, a spunky private detective. The novel is said to be a quest for old and forgotten relationships with hints of family drama, elements of mystery, and the American dream of an Indian.

Shruti Haasan’s Workfront

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the film Salaar which is a two-part film franchise set to only grow more intense.

The stunning actress will next be seen in the film Dacoit which is touted to be a pan-Indian action flick with Adivi Sesh playing the lead role and Shaneil Deo helming the project.

Furthermore, it is also rumored that Shruti is a part of Rocking Star Yash’s next project Toxic directed by Geethu Mohandas with her voice even crooning the theme of the film’s title reveal video.

