SS Rajamouli showered with love in Japan ahead of Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR special screening

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie, RRR, released in 2022, ignited a spark of creativity among filmmakers and up-and-coming artists. It motivated them to think outside the box and create something monumental that not only mesmerizes audiences but also has a profound impact on a global scale.

Preparations are underway for an exclusive showing of the hit movie in Japan, where SS Rajamouli will be in attendance. Fans from across Japan are showing their appreciation for the director, as well as Ram Charan and Jr NTR, by sharing their love on social media and creating handmade gifts for them. Check it out!

Japan showers love on SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Ahead of the screening of RRR on March 18, numerous tweets and pictures were shared to express support for the filmmaker and his incredible cinematic masterpiece. A fan account on social platform X posted a picture featuring SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR from the RRR song Etthra Jenda and tweeted, ”Dear @ssrajamouli Welcome to Japan! Many fans in Japan welcome you to Japan. I hope you have a wonderful time. I am looking forward to seeing you at the cinema in Shinjuku!.”

In another picture, a fan showcased an art design inspired by the same song. They mentioned that if any of the filmmakers are attending the special screening program today, they should fully enjoy it as the person who wrote this message won't be able to go and see the talented director and his artwork in person.

Advertisement

Another fan account went on X and showed appreciation for Rajamouli's trip to Japan. He mentioned that with the love and support of Japanese people, the official goodies for team RRR have been customized. He added that he hopes the team has an amazing time in Japan, surrounded by wonderful Japanese people.

More about RRR screening in Japan

Fans of Team RRR were disappointed when their meet-and-greet session in Japan had to be canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, the team has come up with a special alternative for their dedicated fans. On March 18, 2024, a special screening of the highly anticipated film RRR will be held, followed by an interactive session where fans will have the opportunity to chat with the renowned director SS Rajamouli himself.

More about RRR

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is a fictional tale set in the 1920s, showcasing the courageous freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR portray these iconic characters. The movie premiered in India on March 25, 2022, and later made its way to Japan and the United States. Notably, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris all delivered impactful performances in the film.

ALSO READ: The Family Star song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa singer Mangli meets with car accident; Details inside