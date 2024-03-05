The first official response from the Indian government following the elections in the neighboring country came on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his win and becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for the second time

On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister of Pakistan for a second time, despite protests. His party, the PML-N, will head a coalition government with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Nearly a month after an election clouded by controversy and allegations of fraud, Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's brother, took the oath of office as prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

Before the parliament of Pakistan was dissolved in advance of the elections scheduled for February 8, 2023, Shehbaz Sharif, 72, served as prime minister of the nation from April 2022 to August 2023.

Who is Shehbaz Sarif?

Early life and education

Shehbaz was born in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, on September 23, 1951, into a Kashmiri family that spoke Punjabi. His parents moved from Amritsar to Lahore after India's division in 1947. He went to St. Anthony High School in Lahore.

Shehbaz graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Government College University in Lahore. He started working for his family's company, Ittefaq Group, after graduating. In 1985, he was chosen to serve as the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's president.

Political Career

He was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Punjab, having held the position three times during his political career. In 1988, Shehbaz was elected to the Punjab Provincial Assembly, and in 1990, he was elected to the Pakistan National Assembly.

In 1993, he was elected to the Punjab Assembly once more and received the title of Leader of the Opposition. On February 20, 1997, he was initially elected as the chief minister of Punjab, the most populous state in Pakistan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Shehbaz and his son Hamza of money laundering in December 2019, leading to the freezing of 23 assets. Shehbaz was detained by the NAB on September 28, 2020, in the Lahore High Court and was charged with money laundering.

In a money laundering reference, the Lahore High Court released him on bail on April 14, 2021. On October 12, 2022, the Special Court Central in Lahore found Shehbaz and Hamza not guilty of any accusations related to corruption and money laundering.

On April 11, 2022, Shehbaz was chosen as Prime Minister by the National Assembly amid the political unrest in Pakistan following the motion of no confidence against Imran Khan. As the five-year term came to an end on August 12, 2023, the parliament was scheduled to dissolve. Shehbaz and the PDM coalition decided to dissolve the parliament on August 9, 2023, with the approval of the Pakistani president, to have more time for elections and other political benefits.

