VIRAL: When Rajinikanth met PM Modi during Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place yesterday with many celebrities all around the country becoming a part of the rituals.

Furthermore, a viral video has been doing rounds on the internet where people can see Prime Minister Modi and Superstar Rajinikanth greeting one another with folded arms at the venue.

Rajinikanth and PM Modi greet each other at Ram Mandir venue

The video doing rounds on the internet shows PM Narendra Modi greeting Rajinikanth with folded hands, and the superstar reciprocates with others around him.

The Jailer actor was seated near his wife Latha Rajinikanth, who sat next to Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities. The Superstar had arrived at the venue just a day before the ceremony and witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and saw the Ram idol among the various invitees joining them.

Many actors including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more visited the ceremony site.

Later on, speaking to ANI, Rajinikanth said “It was a historic event, and I am very fortunate. I will definitely be coming to Ayodhya every year,” highlighting how he wishes to visit the site every year from now on.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in the year 2023 with his blockbuster film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar which featured a large array of actors with special cameo appearances by actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

He is currently shooting for his next film Vettaiyan with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel helming the project. The film which is said to present the superstar in a retired cop avatar has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is confirmed to join hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the film Thalaivar 171 and is then speculated to join hands with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for the film’s sequel called Jailer 2.

