Pawan Kalyan breaks down into tears during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was one among the many celebrities who received an invitation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. Earlier, the actor expressed his joy upon receiving an invite to the sacred consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Upon arriving in Ayodhya, Pawan Kalyan clicked a few pictures of the Ram Mandir, including a selfie with the glorious temple. The actor posted the picture on Twitter, which has gone viral almost instantly. The simple picture showcased how Pawan Kalyan just wanted to capture the divine moment and not go for anything fancy. This simplicity of the actor seems to have gone well among the netizens, who are in high praise of the star.

Pawan Kalyan clicks a selfie with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Speaking about the Ram Mandir inauguration, Pawan Kalyan also got a tad bit emotional, stating that this has been a dream of many generations and that it is finally coming to fruition now. “Today has been quite an emotional day for me,” said the actor. Pawan Kalyan also said that at the time of the pranpratishta, tears started rolling down his eyes without his knowledge. The actor also went on to add that the collective pain of many centuries is finally being fulfilled now and that this event has strengthened the foundations of Bharat as a nation.

Pawan Kalyan gets emotional during the pranpratishta

Further speaking about Lord Shri Ram, Pawan Kalyan mentioned how South Indians have always been going to Ram ‘Balaji’ in Tirumala for all these years but now, they can finally go to Ayodhya to witness Ram Lalla. In a sweet gesture, the actor concluded by saying that he feels like doing something for the city of Ayodhya and will look to do something in the coming few days.

Advertisement

It is truly a magical feeling seeing all the top celebrities from across the country surrender to the almighty Lord Shri Ram. Although we are not present at the event, we can certainly sense the divinity and the spirituality by looking at the pictures and also hearing from the people who have witnessed Lord Ram in his birthplace, Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan arrives in Lucknow for Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony