PICS: Jr NTR looks serious as he arrives at Hyderabad; returns from Devara shoot?

Jr. NTR is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names not just in the Telugu film industry, but all over the country at present. The actor is currently working on his latest film, Devara, which is slated to hit the silver screens on October 10th, this year.

It is understood that the preparations for the film, which is helmed by Koratala Siva, are in full swing. In the latest update, the RRR actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport earlier today. The actor was seen donning a casual black hoodie, which he paired with blue denim jeans. Jr. NTR was also seen sporting a pair of black sneakers, as well as tinted shades that exemplifies his look. Tarak also had quite a serious look on his face. Although it is not confirmed, it is speculated that the actor was returning to Hyderabad after Devara shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Jr. NTR on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Jr. NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming action film Devara. The film marks the duo’s second venture together after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. Devara features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and many more in crucial roles.

The film, which is set in the coastal regions of India, is set to consist of two parts. Earlier this year, the makers of the film had unveiled a small glimpse into the film, which quickly went viral, as expected. Although it was announced earlier that the film will hit the silver screens on April 5th, the date had to be postponed owing to the extensive VFX works that the film demands. Later, it was revealed that the film will be released on October 10th.

The film has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts, while Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music. R Rathnavelu cranks the camera for the film, while veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing.

Apart from Devara, Jr. NTR is also set to be a part of Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, which is set to be his Hindi debut as well. The film, which is said to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe, will have Jr. NTR as the film’s antagonist.

