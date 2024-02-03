Lucky Baskhar: Dulquer Salmaan UNVEILS first look poster of his next with Venky Atluri; celebrates 12 years in film industry

Dulquer Salmaan is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in the country today. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for 12 years now, and has left his mark in several languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

On February 3rd, 2024, the actor completed 12 years since the release of his debut film, Second Show. As an ode to the actor’s journey, he unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Telugu film, Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri. Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster on his official social media with the caption:

“Celebrating 12 years of my magical journey in Cinema, here’s presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar; Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, & Hindi at the theaters near you, soon!”

The poster features Dulquer Salmaan in a very serious look, resting his hands on the table, while another version of himself was walking down a road with an office bag in his hand. The entire poster seemed to be designed in the form of a currency note, with the ‘R’ in Lucky Baskhar being stylized as the sign of the Indian Rupee. Furthermore, the poster also shows several bundles of notes just lying around, as well as the cityscape of a stock market. Clearly, the film has a lot to do with money, and the possibilities are endless. Nonetheless, the first look poster is sure to pique the interest in fans and cinephiles, to say the least.

What we know about Lucky Baskhar so far

Lucky Baskhar marks the first collaboration between Venky Atluri and Dulquer Salmaan. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Lucky Baskhar has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas.

National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film, while renowned cinematographer Nimish Ravi cranked the camera. Naveen Nooli has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

Dulquer Salmaan on the workfront

Apart from Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film with Kamal Haasan in the lead, titled Thug Life. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more in prominent roles. AR Rahman will be composing the film’s music.

