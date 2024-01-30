Dulquer Salmaan unveils third poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: ‘Story of a man who wouldn’t give up’

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, which is helmed by Blessy, is finally set to hit the silver screens on April 10th, after several years of getting into the production.

The makers of the film have already released two posters from the film, which only added to the hype that already surrounds it. Additionally, the first poster was unveiled by Prabhas, while the second one was unveiled by Ranveer Singh. In the latest update, Dulquer Salmaan has taken to social media to reveal the film’s third poster.

Dulquer Salmaan unveils ‘The Beginning Poster’

The third poster of the film, which the makers have dubbed ‘The Beginning Poster’.It shows Prithviraj as a young, healthy man, sporting a well maintained mustache, quite contrasting to the posters released so far, which portrayed the actor having messy, unkempt hair and beard, and looked starved. Further, the poster also shows Prithviraj's character peeping through a small button, with a smile on his face.

It is assumed that the makers decided to call it ‘The Beginning Poster’ as this look of Prithviraj is where the film would begin. Dulquer shared the poster on his official X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Witness the desert survival story of a man who wouldn’t give up! #TheGoatLife releasing worldwide on 10.04.2024!”

Check out the poster below:

Advertisement

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is based on a book by the same name, written by prominent Malayalam author Benyamin, The book itself, is based on a real life incident. Director Blessy wanted to adapt the book into a film, as soon as he read it in 2008. Since then, the film was in a development hell, and finally went on floors in 2018. It is after battling through extreme climates, difficulties and the pandemic, that the film is set to release in April.

The film follows the tale of Najeeb, a laborer from Kerala who migrates to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs. However, he is subjected to slavery, and is forced to work as a goat herder in the harshest of situations. How he escapes his tyrannous boss and gets back home forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Prithviraj, the film also features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and several others in prominent roles. The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, while Resul Pookutty takes care of the sound designing. Further, Sunil KS takes care of the camera works while A Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as the editor.

ALSO READ: Resul Pookutty spills the beans about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham; says ‘every frame is an emotional rollercoaster’