Guntur Kaaram had a low second weekend at the Indian box office grossing Rs. 11.50 crore. The Mahesh Babu star vehicle has grossed Rs. 131.50 crore in its ten days of run. The film had a good start last Friday but the audience reception was on the mixed side, which led to a drop in collection. The film did decently during the holiday period, outside that, it just couldn’t collect, with Hanuman taking the limelight.

The film has performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where Sankranti is a huge box office period, the losses will be around 10-15 per cent of the price paid. In Nizam and Ceeded, however, where the Sankranti isn't that big a plus, the distributors stand to lose a large chunk of their investments.

The box office collections of Guntur Kaaram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 120 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.75 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 4 crore

Total - Rs. 131.50 crore

The Telugu states have earned nearly Rs. 120 crore for the film and will likely close under Rs. 130 crore. The film will end below Mahesh Babu's previous release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was also an underperformer and earned Rs. 143 crore. Here, Guntur Kaaram is released not only in the best release period in Telugu states but also with significantly higher ticket prices and still will end up under.

Guntur Kaaram also performed poorly overseas after a good start, standing at just over USD 3.50 million (Rs. 29 crore). The worldwide gross of the film is Rs. 161 crore approx.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Guntur Kaaram at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 46 crore (Rs. 24.75 crore share)

Ceeded - Rs. 12.50 crore (Rs. 8.50 crore share)

Andhra - Rs. 61.25 crore (Rs. 37.50 crore share)

AP/TS - Rs. 119.75 crore (Rs. 70.75 crore share)

Karnataka - Rs. 8.25 crore (Rs. 4 crore share)

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 1.50 crore (Rs. 50 lakh share)

North India - Rs. 2 crore (Rs. 75 lakh share)

Total - 131.50 crore (Rs. 76 crore share)



