Manjummel Boys team is all smiles as they meet film’s ‘climax’ Kamal Haasan

Manjummel Boys is the recent successful Malayalam survival thriller movie that has been raking up amazing reviews and is a massive hit in theaters. With the film being a massive hit, the makers of the film were recently graced to meet the legendary actor Kamal Haasan himself.

The film is based on the true story of a group of 11 friends who go to visit Kodaikanal in 2006 where they venture to see the popular Guna Caves, made popular by Kamal Haasan’s own film Guna. Along with Kamal Haasan, actor-director Santhana Bharathi also met with the cast of the film.

Meeting the legendary actor, the film’s actor Ganapathi shared a picture with the caption “What a day with the Legend @ikamalhaasan! Best closure for Manjummel boys. Thankyou SanthanaBharathi sir for coming.”

Check out the official post:

The film has been getting positive responses from many people. Even earlier Tamil Nadu minister and former actor Udhayanidhi Stalin also expressed his well-wishes for the team and commented on the film.

In a recent Instagram post shared by one of the other actors from the film, Balu Varghese, the cast also met with Udhayanidhi Stalin at his office as well.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys, the recent survival thriller flick starring an ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in the leading roles.

Advertisement

The film written and directed by Jan.E.Man fame director Chidambaram revolves around a group of friends, whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. The rest of the film focuses on how the group of friends rescue their buddy from the gorge he fell into.

Along with the film taking place inside the settings of the Kamal Haasan film Guna, the film’s makers also paid homage to the film by using the track Kanmani Anbodu, which makes it a much more special treat.

ALSO READ: How did Manjummel Boys recreate the SHOCKING real-life story from Guna Caves? Find out