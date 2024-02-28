Fun fact: The real life Manjummel Boys made a cameo appearance in Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi’s survival flick

Manjummel Boys, the latest Malayalam survival thriller flick with Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, has been one of the major topics of discussion on social media. The film, helmed by Chidambaram, hit the silver screens on February 22nd, and has had a blockbuster opening.

Right from the film’s initial stages of production, it was revealed that the film is based on a real-life incident that took place in 2006. Following the film’s release, the real-life characters have given interviews, elaborating their experiences as well. But, did you know that the real life Manjummel Boys have made a cameo appearance in the film?

The cameo appearance

A slight detailing that missed the audience’s eyes initially is the cameo appearance that the real life Manjummel Boys made in the film. Within the first few minutes of the film, the filmmaker has shown the protagonists getting into a verbal argument with their rivals, and starting a tug of war contest to decide who is better.

A little known fact is that the opposite gang in the film was played by the real life Manjummel Boys, and it was shown as if the reel characters and the real characters were interacting with each other. Although the audience initially missed the easter egg, they quickly caught up to it, and started pointing it out as well.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys marks the second directorial venture of Chidambaram after the 2021 film Jan.E.Man. The film features an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Chandu Salimkumar, Jean Paul Lal, Khalid Rahman, Deepak Parambol and many more in crucial roles.

As mentioned earlier, the film is based on the real life story of a group of 11 friends, who go to Kodaikanal on a trip. However, tragedy occurs when one of them falls into a pit in the Gunaa Caves (named after Kamal Haasan’s 1991 film Gunaa). It is said that 13 people were officially recorded falling into the pit, but none of them have got out. How the other 10 friends fight against all odds to rescue their friend forms the crux of the story.

Right from the time of release, the film has garnered widespread acclaim by fans and critics, for the performances, cinematography, music, and especially the art direction by Ajayan Chalissery. Apart from acting in it, Soubin Shahir has also bankrolled the project under his production banner Parava Films. Shyju Khalid has cranked the film’s camera while Vivek Harshan has taken care of the editing.

