Singapore Saloon OTT release: When and where to watch RJ Balaji, Meenakshi Chaudhary’s comedy flick online

RJ Balaji is one of the most prominent character actors in Tamil cinema at present. The actor, who began his career as a radio jockey, was recently seen essaying the lead role in a film titled Singapore Saloon, written and directed by Gokul.

The film hit the silver screens on January 25th, and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to reveal that the film has made its OTT premiere, and is available on Amazon Prime Video starting February 23rd. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote:

“Watch #SingaporeSaloon starring @RJ_Balaji which is now available in your home to inspire all ! Hey I’m watching Singapore Saloon. Check it out on Prime Video!”

More about Singapore Saloon

Singapore Saloon marked the sixth directorial venture of Gokul, and his first one with RJ Balaji in the lead. The film is a coming-of-age comedy flick, which follows the story of an aspiring hairstylist, who faces troubles by corporate entities who wish to squash the protagonist’s dreams. How he overcomes these challenges and establishes his own saloon forms the crux of the story.

Singapore Saloon features a prominent cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, Sathyaraj, Lal, John Vijay, Kishen Das and more in prominent roles. The film also has Lokesh Kanagaraj and Jiiva appearing in cameo roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Films International while the duo Vivek-Mervin composed the film’s songs. Javed Riaz was roped in to compose the film’s background score, and M Sukumar cranked the camera for the film. Renowned editor Selva RK was roped in as the film’s editor.

On the workfront

It is understood that RJ Balaji has two major projects coming up, starting with a film named Sorgavaasal. It is understood that the film also features Selvaraghavan, Sharafudheen and more in prominent roles as well.

Apart from that, he is also a part of a action comedy film titled Yung Mung Sung, helmed by MS Arjun. It is understood that the film features Prabhu Deva in the lead role as well.

