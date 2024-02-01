Mega Couple: Varun Tej Konidela and wife Lavanya Tripathi spotted at Hyderabad airport; video

Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanya Tripathi were one of the most active celebrity couples in cinema who were hitting the headlines frequently over the past years. The couple was recently spotted by paparazzi arriving at Hyderabad airport along being snapped until they were seen boarding their car. The actor was seen sporting a green-colored shirt which was paired along with a pair of black-colored pants.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi was seen wearing a pink-colored salwar which was accentuated along with the white handbag she was carrying.

See the video of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi leaving Hyderabad airport

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in November 2023 after dating for a few years and being engaged at the beginning of last year itself. Along with being one of the most favorite celebrity couples in Telugu cinema the chemistry the actors shared onscreen and offscreen is adored by their fans.

The couple had a rather dreamy wedding last year in the region of Tuscany, Italy where their relatives and close friends had attended the event. The couple later on held two receptions in India as well where many prominent faces of the cinema world had come to bless the then newly-weds.

Lavanya Tripathi’s work front

Lavanya Tripathi is expected to make her return to the OTT platform with her new web series Miss Perfect starring herself in the lead role. The series features an ensemble cast of actors like Abhijeet Duddala, Jhansi, Harsha Vardhan, Harsh Roshan, and many more in prominent roles.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow, i.e. February 2nd onwards features the story of a character who struggles with OCD and has a strong need for cleanliness and order, and things take a turn when she accepts a job as a maid in a bachelor's house.

Varun Tej’s Workfront

Varun Tej Konidela is next set to appear in the film Operation Valentine which is touted to be a thrilling aerial action drama helmed by Shakti Singh Pratap Hada with Manushi Chillar playing the female lead.

The film which is set to release in theaters on February 16th, 2024 is made bilingually in both Telugu and Hindi, marking this as the actor’s debut Hindi film.

