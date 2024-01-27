Varun Tej exudes swag in classy all-black outfit as he arrives at Hyderabad Comic Con; PHOTOS

Varun Tej is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry at present. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Operation Valentine, which is all set to hit the silver screens on February 16th.

As the release date of the movie draws closer, the hype surrounding it is higher than ever. The makers of the film are keeping themselves busy with the film’s promotions as well. In the latest update, Varun Tej was seen at the Hyderabad Comic Con on Saturday, January 27th for film promotions. The actor was seen sporting a casual, uber-cool all-black outfit, which consisted of a black t-shirt paired with pants. He was also seen wearing a black jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of black boots and shades.

Check out his look below:

More about Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine is set to be the Hindi debut of Varun Tej. The film is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh and is touted to be an aerial action thriller. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, which adds a layer of patriotism to it, as well.

Operation Valentine features an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Mir Sarwar and Navdeep in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures. Additionally, Mickey J Meyer composes the music for the film, marking his fifth collaboration with Varun Tej after Mukunda, Mister, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Gandheevadhari Arjuna. Hari K Vedantam takes care of the film’s cinematography and Naveen Nooli has been roped in as its editor.

Advertisement

Recently, the first song from Operation Valentine, titled Vande Mataram, was released at the Wagah Border. The song quickly went viral, and has received positive reviews from fans all around the country.

Varun Tej on the workfront

Varun Tej was last seen in the 2023 action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna, helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Narain and many more in prominent roles. At the time of release, the film garnered mixed to positive reviews, with Varun Tej’s performance receiving praise.

After Operation Valentine, the actor is all set to join hands with Karuna Kumar in an upcoming film titled Matka. Although not a lot is known about the film, it is rumored that Nora Fatehi will play the female lead in the film. It is also understood that the film will feature an ensemble cast as well. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and team Operation Valetine to launch Vande Mataram at Wagah Border