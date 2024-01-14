Inside PICS: Ram Charan with baby Klin Kaara Konidela celebrates Sankranti at their farmhouse

Ram Charan along with the whole Konidela family were spotted celebrating the Sankranti festival together today. The whole family was spotted having a blast celebrating the festival which seems to be a tradition at their house.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela shared a lot of pictures and videos of the same from the festivities today, where the RRR star was spotted cooking up some Dosas for everyone gathered there.

Ram Charan and his family celebrate Sankranti together

The whole of the Konidela family was spotted together yesterday. Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej were celebrating the birthday of their brother Panja Vaisshnav Tej where they were spotted having some laughs and cheers.

Moreover, the Sankranti celebration also had Ram Charan’s mother Surekha cooking up for everyone gathered there along with spending time with his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela as well.

Earlier yesterday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were spotted at the Hyderabad airport with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela along with their pet dog, Rhythm.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan was last seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 period action film RRR. The actor is currently completing his work on S Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, titled Game Changer. The film touted to be a political drama has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Nassar, Sunil, and many more essaying prominent roles. The film has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj, and it is speculated that the film will complete its shoot by February 2024.

Furthermore, it was announced a while back that the actor will next be joining hands with Buchi Babu Sana for a film tentatively titled RC16. Recently, Shiva Rajkumar confirmed in an interview that he is part of the film.

As per rumors, the film will be a rural sports drama and will feature Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Additionally, AR Rahman has been roped in for the film’s music, and it is stated that Ram Charan will be seen in a raw and rustic avatar in the film.

Moreover, it is also rumored that Ram Charan is in talks to collaborate with Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, and Rangasthalam director Sukumar for his upcoming films, with even a rumored talk held with Dunki’s Rajkumar Hirani.

