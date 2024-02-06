Top 15 Best Tamil Thrillers Movies on OTT that are totally worth your time: From Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Leo to STR’s Maanaadu

From pulse-pounding suspense to intricate plot twists, crime thriller films promise a riveting cinematic experience. With compelling narratives, stellar performances, and masterful direction, this list of films has it all to not make you get up from your seats!

From Vijay’s Leo to Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster film Vikram, here are some Tamil crime thriller movies that are totally worth your time.

TOP 15 CRIME THRILLER MOVIES IN TAMIL ON OTT



1. Leo (2023)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Running Time: 2 hours 39 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to Watch: Netflix

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, tops this list for all the right reasons. It offers you a captivating storyline and also is a bone-chilling ride full of thrill and suspense.

2. Vikram (2022)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Running Time: 2 hours 55 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Watching Vikram is truly one of the best and finest cinematic experiences that you can ever have. It deserves the second ranking in this list of Tamil crime thriller movies as it is a wholesome package of riveting storyline, action-packed sequences and above all Anirudh’s masterful compositions.

3. Saani Kaayidham (2022)

Writer-Director: Arun Matheswaran

Running Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, K.Selvaraghavan

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to Watch: Prime Video

If you are a die-hard fan of Keerthy Suresh then, don’t miss this high-octane Tamil crime thriller at any cost. Who says that the story of a woman’s struggle cannot have gory violence and nail-biting performances??

4. Maanaadu (2021)

Writer-Director: Venkat Prabhu

Running Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Silambarasan TR, S.J Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch:Sony LIV

He who controls the past controls the future These are the only words that I have for this masterpiece. An exemplary attempt made in the history of Tamil thriller movies that completely shook the viewers. I strongly recommend not to miss this at any cost.

5. Ponmagal Vandhal (2020)

Writer-Director: JJ Fredrick

Running Time: 2 hours 03 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Jyotika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The film offers a solid storyline based on women's empowerment. It also touches upon a sensitive topic, making it all the more powerful and engaging.

6. Kaithi (2019)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Running Time: 2 hours 25 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

This is one of the finest and most perfect Tamil action thriller films that has created a benchmark not just in the Tamil industry but worldwide. A film that became a brainchild of today’s most high-octane film universe AKA Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

7. Vada Chennai (2019)

Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran

Running Time: 2 hours 44 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Dhanush, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Vertrimaaran and his vision towards cinema is nothing but commendable as his movies are revolutionary. This is proof that if he and Dhanush partner up for a project then it's surely going to be an all-time classic.

8. Thadam (2019)

Writer-Director: Maghizh Thirumeni

Running Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat

Genre: Action/Crime

A film that truly deserves to stay on the list of Tamil suspense thriller movies because of its nail-biting storyline and commendable performances which totally justify the characters and their motives.

9. Ratchasan (2018)

Writer-Director: Ram Kumar

Running Time: 2 hours 26 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Radha Ravi

Genre: Crime/Mystery

This film is a package that is filled with mysteries, bone-chilling sequences, and a storyline that is one of a kind. It will surely send chills down your spine and leave you asking a lot of questions.

10. Kolamavu Kokila (2018)

Writer-Director: Nelson Dlipkumar

Running Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Nayanthara, Saravanan, Yogi Babu

Genre: Crime/Mystery

Where to Watch: Zee 5

The plot of the film revolves around a young girl who gets involved with the drug trafficking mafia to save her mother from terminal cancer. As intriguing as it sounds, it is most definitely worth your time.

11. Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018)

Writer-Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu

Running Time: 2 hours 50 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Nayanthara, Atharvaa Murali, Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Imaikkaa Nodigal is the story of a CBI officer who goes in search of a ruthless serial killer but things take a turn for the worse when the serial killer starts targeting his family. This action-packed Tamil thriller movie should be on your watchlist without a doubt.

12. Vikram Vedha (2017)

Writer-Director: Gayathri, Pushkar, Gautham Selvaraj

Running Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

This film’s story revolves around a police officer and a smuggler cum murderer is no less than a rollercoaster ride. It is an important Tamil thriller that created a huge storm at the box office and etched itself in the minds of the audience.

13. Maanagaram (2017)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Running Time: 2 hours 17 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Sri, Regina Cassandra

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This one’s plot tells the story of four different lives that get intertwined with each other and this later starts an unending chase. This film serves as a benchmark and therefore, deserves a spot in the Top 15 Tamil crime thriller movies list.

14. Visaranai (2015)

Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran

Running Time: 1 hour 57 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Dinesh, Samuthirakani, Anandhi

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to Watch: Netflix

Director Vetrimaaran is always known for his grounded film-making style and true to its nature kind of storylines and this one was one of his boldest yet fiercest takes in the history of crime thrillers.

15. Mankatha(2011)

Writer-Director: Venkat Prabhu

Running Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

A suspended cop helps four men steal a huge sum of money a gangster won by betting on cricket. But things take a turn for the worse and now the money can be split only the cost of their lives. This is a Venkat Prabhu crime thriller that should be on your watchlist.



