Vanitha Vijayakumar’s daughter and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Jovika Vijayakumar gets herself a hot makeover

Former Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 contestant and notable actress Vanitha Vijayakumar’s daughter Jovika undergoes a stunning makeover in the new social media post they shared.

Jovika and her mother had shared the former’s new look on social media where she can be seen donning a new and fresh blonde color on her long and luscious hair, making it go amazingly well with her look and giving off an international vibe. She looks stunning!

Check out Jovika Vijayakumar’s new look

Jovika Vijayakumar who was already a social media influencer and YouTuber became majorly famous after her stint on television with the season 7 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. She is best known for her cooking videos with her mom and has a large following on Instagram and was also the youngest contestant to take part in that season of the show.

The influencer is the daughter of notable actress Vanitha Vijayakumar who is also a prominent face on social media and has a successfully running YouTube channel as well.

About Vanitha Vijayakumar

Meanwhile, Vanitha recently hit the headlines for not being invited to her own sister Anitha's daughter Diya's wedding. Vanitha took to her Instagram story and reacted to the same by posting a video of a lion walking amidst the crowd gathering at one place, depicting her walking alone.

Vanitha Vijayakumar who made her debut back in 1995 with the Thalapathy Vijay starrer flick Chandralekha has been a notable face in the Tamil cinema and television industry for quite some time now.

Coming from a family of cine stars, she is the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula Vijayakumar with her two sisters Preetha Vijayakumar and Sridevi Vijayakumar also being actresses in several South languages. She is also the half-sister of actor Arun Vijay.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil films Aneethi starring Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles and Dhillu Irundha Poradu. The actress is also set to play a role in the film Andhagan starring Prashanth and Simran which is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun.

Along with being a familiar face in Tamil cinema, she is also a notable figure in television and YouTube videos.

