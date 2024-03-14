Ajith Kumar's next titled Good Bad Ugly; filming starts in June

Thala Ajith Kumar is a name that needs no introduction at all. The superstar has been a part of the industry for decades and gets hailed for his high-octane screen presence along with the urge to present every role in a captive manner.

As the star is currently gearing up for his most-awaited film VidaaMuyarchi, Mythri Movie Makers have now officially announced a power-packed collaboration with the Superstar in his next film titled Good Bad Ugly which was tentatively titled AK63.

Thala Ajith's next titled Good Bad Ugly

On 14 March evening, the official makers took to their social platform X and shared a title poster of Thala Ajith Kumar's next thriller and wrote, “With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly“. The poster showcases a fencing wire around every corner with a sharp silver knuckle spilled with blood drops. The poster also mentions that the filming will commence in June 2024 while the film is said to be released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal 2025.

The film will be helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, while the music department will be handled by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. Abinandhan Ramanujam took the command of cinematography along with Vijay Velukutty who handled the editing department. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Mythri under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.