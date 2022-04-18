EXCLUSIVE: Suriya casts Arun Vijay's 10-year-old son Arnav in his production film Oh My Dog

Having grown up in a filmy family, (son of actor Vijayakumar) Tamil actor Arun Vijay started his film career in 1995. Today, Arun Vijay feels proud as he is all set to share the screen space with his 10-year-old son Arnav who is making his acting debut with the film titled, Oh My Dog.

Oh My Dog brings together three generations of a family, a real-life grandfather-father-son trio- Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. Sharing about it, Arun says, "It was one blessing that happened! I think Arnav is blessed to debut with his granddad more than acting with me. I'm happy, he has started it with his grandfather. This is a wonderful experience and I'm thankful to director

Sarov Shanmugam for bringing such a wonderful script where we all could fit in. Thank you to Suriya sir for getting an idea on casting Arnav in this movie. Nothing was planned, it all happened."

The Yennai Arindhaal actor also shared a bit about how and what went behind training his son Arnav. "As a kid, he is very confident and I thought, he is so innocent, that he shouldn't be influenced by any of us on how to do and what to do. As an actor, I only taught him where the camera is and to react to it. I taught him technical details, the rest I wanted him to learn organically. I didn't want him to get influenced in any way. He pulled it off well. They had a workshop, where all kids bonded, also with the dog," reveals Arun Vijay about training his son on his acting debut.

Promising to be a perfect treat for every kid and pet lover this summer, Oh My Dog is another heartwarming story. Asked Arun Vijay how cautious he is in selecting such scripts since the action is his core strength, the actor replies, "I'm generally very cautious about selecting scripts because I do one film at a time. If you see my films, each of them is of different genres. Oh, my dog is a completely different and new genre for me and it appeals to a global audience. In future also, I think we should focus on doing more universal scripts. Action is my core but I'm trying to take different concepts that will appeal to a global audience. The next I'm doing is again a period film. I don't want to stick to one stereotype of films. I want to do different genres and now is the time."

