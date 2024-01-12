Mission: Chapter 1 Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Arjun Vijay starrer

Arun Vijay starrer Mission: Chapter 1, which is helmed by AL Vijay, finally hit the theaters today. The film features an ensemble cast including Amy Jackson, Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Hassan, Nick Khan, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the Sinam actor.

Although there was relatively less hype surrounding the film as compared to other Pongal-Sankranti releases like Dhanush’s Captain Miller or Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the film did receive its fair share of attention from the audience. The film’s trailer was also released recently, which helped pique the curiosity in fans to watch the film on the big screen.

Fans say Arun Vijay’s performance steals the show

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement after watching the film. They hailed the script as well as the performances, and mentioned that it was Arun Vijay’s performance as the lead that stole the show.

Fans praised the film’s writing as well, and mentioned that the film is not just very well made, but also tailor made for Arun Vijay. However, they also added that there were certain cliches in the film which could have been avoided. The tweet read:

‘Mission: Chapter 1 Review! Rating: 3/5 ; A really good action-thriller from the team! GV Prakash has created magic with his music, the BGM takes the film’s experience to a whole new level. Love the screenplay. Could have avoided some cliches.’

Check out the reviews below:

More about Mission: Chapter 1

Mission: Chapter 1 is an action thriller film that follows the tale of a convict who decides to escape from a prison that contains criminals from all around the globe. He decides to do so, as he wants to meet his daughter, who is sufferinging from a disease. Although the odds are stacked against him, Arun Vijay’s character attempts to make it to his daughter.

Mission: Chapter 1 has been helmed by AL Vijay, while A Mahadev is a co-writer. The film has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film. Additionally, Gavemic U Ary and Sandeep K Vijay crank the film’s cameras, while Anthony takes care of its editing.

