EXCLUSIVE: Arun Vijay says 'will create awareness' about Tamilrockerz, Yaanai success, his comeback as baddie

After creating waves at the box office with his last release Yaanai, Arun Vijay is coming back with his upcoming Tamil web series Tamilrockerz. The title of the film says it all, the web series is about the biggest illegal piracy website, which releases films on the day of the film’s theatrical release itself. While the teaser and trailer received a good response, Tamilrockerz is gearing up for grand release on July 19.

Arun Vijay, who is playing the role of Rudra, an investigating officer, opened up about the web series, why he chose to be part of it and why piracy is the biggest threat. In a free-wheeling chat with Pinkvilla, Arun Vijay says "a subject like this needs to be told out loud", on the Tamilrockerz web series.

Sharing about why he chose to be part of the web series and what attracted him the most, Arun stated, "Such subjects need to be out there in the world, loud and clear. Once I heard the script, I immediately said yes because my director Arivazhagan was there and it's my third collaboration with him."

He called it 'disheartening' how piracy has become an accepted trend even after being banned so many times. The actor shared his views on pirated movies releasing on the first day of theatrical release. He said, "While a film is released we are having our own team working to bring down the sites but ultimately I think the audience should stop watching it. They have to realize it. And I'm sure Tamilrockerz would make them realize what kind of efforts are put into making a film and there are so many emotions and hard work and everything else involved too. I'm super sure the audience will realize it once they watch the series."

Arun Vijay also says that both pirated sites and audiences are at fault equally for encouraging pirated movies. But when asked if he thinks audiences are watching pirated sites as an option because of high ticket prices, he said, 'of course, yes'. The actor added, "but we also have OTT platforms now, films are coming out so we can watch there also right? So what I think is as actors and creators, we should be more responsible in making films only for the theatrical experience. We put maximum effort to bring audiences to the theaters. Off late, post the pandemic lockdown, big films have done extremely well, a lot not just big so I'm happy."

The trailer of Tamilrockerz attracted audiences as it managed to show the BTS trauma of what a team goes through before every movie release. Revealing if he or his team ever felt such fear for any of his movies, Arun said, "Yes for every movie and everyone has it. Small or big, everyone has that fear always. And we try to take maximum efforts that movies don't reach pirated sites. But we also got used to it, and I'm also happy that despite so many other ways and platforms, still people are coming to watch good content in theaters and huge box office numbers happenings. It's giving us a kind of a cushion that ok we are still there."

Speaking about the Tamilrockerz web series, Arun said, "It will definitely create awareness and I'm sure what really happens when a movie is pirated. Everything is told perfectly and it's interesting. I'm sure it will create an impact."

Arun Vijay is happy and feels overwhelmed with his last release Yaanai, which has become one of the highest-grossing films. The actor added he feels more responsible toward audiences now as he wants to give the best content. "That's one of my bucket lists. I want to do a complete romantic film with a lovely director and script. Hoping and waiting for it," said Arun Vijay about his upcoming films.

Apart from these, Arun Vijay is known for his antagonist roles in many Tamil and Telugu. Asked if audiences can expect his comeback as a baddie, Arjun (laughs) and said, "The character has to excite me. I just don't want to do it for the sake of playing the antagonist. It should challenge and excite me."

Arjun Vijay signed off by saying he felt great working with his father (Vijayakumar) and son (Arnav Vijay) in Oh My Dog. "I & my dad are always professional but being a kid, seeing him getting into his character was quite surprising."