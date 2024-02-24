Saripodhaa Sanivaaram teaser OUT: Makers unveil Nani’s terrifying avatar on actor’s 40th birthday

Natural Star Nani is undeniably one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry today. The actor, who has just come off the romantic drama film Hi Nanna, is currently working on his next, titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, helmed by Vivek Athreya.

The film marks Nani’s 31st film as a lead actor in the film industry, and is his second collaboration with Nani after the 2022 film Ante Sundaraniki. In the latest update, the makers of the film have unveiled a brand new teaser of Nani on the occasion of the actor’s 40th birthday. The teaser which lasts 1 minute and 25 seconds reveals that Nani’s character is named Surya. It also showed Nani as a character with immense rage who ‘methodically and meticulously’ uses it on just one day of the week - Saturday.

Check out the teaser below: