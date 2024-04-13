There are good films, great films, and films that stay in your heart long after you’ve seen them, and over the years, Jersey has firmly earned itself a place in that list of unforgettable films.

Jersey was and is special for many reasons but the emotions between the father and the son, Nani’s portrayal of Arjun, a gifted cricketer with a heart condition, and Arjun’s bonding with his coach, the moments are endless in this stirring emotional sports drama.

Jersey to re-release in theatres on this date

If you’re a fan of the film and like most of us, missed the film in theatres, fret not as Jersey is finally gearing up for a re-release in theatres. The Nani starrer will hit the big screens once again on April 20th on the occasion of the film turning 5 years old.

Jersey is a Telugu language sports drama, a rarity in the Telugu Film Industry. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Harish Kalyan, and others in key roles. The film was produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The film’s soulful music was composed by the ever-bankable Anirudh Ravichander. Jersey won the National Awards for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Editing at the 2021 National Film Awards.

Jersey follows the story of Arjun, a highly gifted cricketer who has to hang up his boots due to an unfortunate medical condition. However, he decides to return in his late thirties to fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The emotional and physical turmoil Arjun goes through in his journey forms the plot.

Nani on the work front

Since Jersey, Nani has only grown from height to height, attempting different genres with each passing film. The actor is currently shooting for his next film with director Vivek Athreya, titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This film will mark the second collaboration between Nani and Vivek after Ante Sundaraniki.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, and Sai Kumar in important roles. Apart from that, Nani has also signed a film with Saaho and OG director Sujeeth. The film has been tentatively titled Nani32. Following this, Nani will be collaborating once again with Srikanth Odela for Nani33, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Dasara.

ALSO READ: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Release Date Announced: Nani, Vivek Athreya’s action flick to hit theaters on THIS date