WATCH: Nani's son plays Hoyna Hoyna on piano as surprise birthday gift for his dad

Natural Star Nani celebrated his birthday on 24th February. As Hi Nanna actor turned 40, wishes poured in from across the country, with celebrities wishing Nani on this milestone.

While love poured in from all directions, one particular video posted by Nani’s wife Anjana Yelavarthy has made everyone’s day on social media. In the video, Nani could be seen seated next to his son Arjun, as Arjun prepared to show his father a special something.

In the video, Arjun says adorably, “This is for a special person today, my Nanna (father). Because he loves music, I thought to give him a gift of music.”

This cute mini-speech from Arjun was followed by the heart-warming rendition of Hoyna Hoyna, from Nani’s Gang Leader movie, which was immediately recognized by the actor.

This cute interaction between Arjun and his Nanna (father) has truly brightened up everyone’s faces online, with people asking for more. Nani’s wide smile, as he looks at Arjun in awe, Arjun’s adoration and excitement to show his father his keyboard skills, all make for a wholesome video.

When Allu Arjun’s son Allu Ayaan sang Lut Put Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

In another adorable star kid performance, Allu Arjun’s son Allu Ayaan went viral recently for his cover of the song Lut Put Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy recently shared a video where Allu Ayaan sang his heart out to SRK’s Lut Put Gaya.

Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to the clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Check it out below:

Nani’s upcoming movies

On the occasion of Nani’s 40th birthday, there were two notable announcements regarding his upcoming films. First, a glimpse of Nani’s next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was unveiled by the makers, which featured the actor in a local avatar. The film has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya, marking the second collaboration between Nani and Vivek.

Apart from that, Nani’s 32nd film was also announced on the actor’s birthday. The makers of RRR and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, DVV Movies, unveiled the first glimpse of the film, which is being written and directed by Sujeeth.

