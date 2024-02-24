Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki co-star Nazriya Fahadh wishes actor on his birthday; shares adorable PIC

On the occasion of Natural Star Nani’s 40th birthday, actors, directors, producers and other members of the film fraternity poured in their best wishes. One among them is Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki co-star Nazriya, who posted an adorable picture, with a hilarious birthday message.

Nazriya took to Instagram to share a wonderful picture with Nani and Fahadh Faasil, with a hilarious caption that gave out major best friend goals. Nazriya pulled Nani’s leg on turning 40 and made sure to make it clear that she would definitely rub it in his face when they met in person.

Nazriya’s hilarious birthday message to Nani will give you best friend goals

Netizens couldn’t help but recall Sundar and Leela from Ante Sundaraniki, with one user commenting “Manifesting for another movie”. Others wished for a possible collaboration between Fafa and Nani.

Other celebrities who poured in their birthday wishes to Nani

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Aswin posted on his Instagram as he wrote, “10 years ago around the same time of the year, this man agreed to work with a first time director, after easily one of the worst narrations he might have ever heard. Happy birthday Nani from me and so many other first time directors and cinema in general.”

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram co-actor SJ Suryah wished the actor in his own style, as he pointed out how his birthday coincidentally landed on Saturday this year.

Advertisement

Read the full tweet below:

Nani’s upcoming movies

After a stellar 2022 and 2023, Nani is set to rule hearts once again in 2024. He will next be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, written and directed by Vivek Athreya. This marks the second collaboration between the actor-director duo of Nani-Vivek Athreya after Ante Sundaraniki. The first glimpse into the world of the film was unveiled today and it promises to showcase Nani in a fiery massy avatar, but with Vivek’s cinematic sensibilities.

On the occasion of the Natural Star’s birthday, Nani32 has also been announced by production house DVV Movies. It is being rumored that ‘They Call Him OG’ movie director Sujeeth will be helming the project.

Furthermore, Nani will also be working with Balagam fame director and comedian Venu Yeldandi for a rural drama that has been tentatively titled Nani33.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Nani, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga ooze style as they get papped in Hyderabad