Nani joins hands with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for his upcoming action drama Nani33

Superstar Nani is one of the industry's most dynamic and talented actors. His commendable performances have always mesmerized his fans and kept the excitement high for his upcoming projects for cinema lovers.

Nani is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, helmed by Vivek Athreya. Meanwhile, the actor took to his social account and shared about his next blockbuster collaboration with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

Nani joins forces with Srikanth Odela for Nani33

On March 30, Nani took to his social media platform X and shared a riveting poster of her upcoming film tentatively titled Nani33. He tweeted, “Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion.. #Nani33 A Srikanth Odela Madness again.” In the poster, Nani can be seen standing and smoking a beedi while people surround him.

Soon after the news went viral, fans took to his comments section and expressed excitement about their collaboration. A fan wrote, “Bring it on #Nani33,” while the other one wrote, “Nani is in peak stage in his in his cinema career. Back to back movies. All the best Anna. Waiting for the movie.”

The project will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and is slated to be released in 2025.

The announcement came as Nani's 2023 film Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, completed its one-year grand release. Many fans have speculated that Nani 33 is a sequel to Dasara; however, no other confirmation related to the project has surfaced online.

Advertisement

More about Dasara

The film, set in the backdrop of the Singareni Coal Mines in Telangana's Veerlapalli town, made waves at the box office due to its subject portrayal, impressive performances, and powerful background music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Deekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and other actors also play prominent roles in the film. The film was released theatrically on March 30, 2023, and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Nani's upcoming films

Nani last appeared in the 2023 romantic drama Hi Nanna alongside Mrunal Thakur. The Jersey actor will next appear in the action drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. This will be Nani and Vivek's second collaboration, following their work on the well-received Ante Sundaraniki, which also featured Nazariya Fahadh.

Following her project with Vivek, Nani is said to be collaborating with Balagam director Venu Yeldandi on a rural drama, although formal confirmation is required.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan jets off for summer vacation in Thailand with wife Upasana Konidela and daughter; WATCH