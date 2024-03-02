Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Release Date Announced: Nani, Vivek Athreya’s action flick to hit theaters on THIS date

Natural Star Nani is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry at present. The actor, who has just come off a massive success with his latest romantic drama, Hi Nanna, is currently filming for his next, titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

The film is helmed by Vivek Athreya, marking their second collaboration together after the 2022 film Ante Sundaraniki. On February 24th, Saturday, the makers of the film had released a teaser for the film, which quickly went viral. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to reveal that the film will hit the silver screens on August 29th, this year.

The makers initially shared a post on their official X (formerly Twitter), where they mentioned that the film will be released in 180 days, which is 26 Saturdays. Soon enough, they shared another poster revealing the film’s release date, along with the caption: ‘Be prepared for a mass treat at the cinemas’.

By the looks of it, the makers of the film are sticking to the titular theme of the film. The word ‘Sanivaaram’ in Telugu means Saturday, and so far, all the updates related to the film have come out on Saturdays as well. Further, even the initial calculation that the film’s release was in terms of the number of Saturdays left for release. However, funnily enough, the release date itself is a Thursday.

What we know about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram so far

As mentioned earlier, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks the second on-screen collaboration between Nani and director Vivek Athreya. In October 2023, it was revealed that Priyanka Mohan has been roped in as the female lead of the film, and that SJ Suryah will be playing a prominent role in the film as well. Further, Sai Kumar and Subhalekha Sudhakar are said to be essaying crucial roles too.

On February 24th, the makers of the film had released a short teaser for the film, which gives a basic glimpse into Nani’s character in the film, named Surya. It also revealed that the character is one with immense rage, but ‘methodically and meticulously’ uses it on just one day of the week - Saturday.

The film is touted to be a vigilante superhero film, and has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainment. The film’s teaser had a touch of comic-like elements, going in line with the superhero theme. The music for the film will be composed by Jakes Bejoy while Murali G cranks the camera for the film. Karthika Srinivas has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

