Rana Daggubati reveals he was jealous of Nag Ashwin making Prabhas starrer Kalki2898; "He's making this..."

Prabhas’ and his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati share a great rapport, and are always up to support each other’s work. During a recent interview, Rana recalled how the first time he was jealous after seeing somebody was when he visited the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

Speaking about his experience at the sets of Kalki 2898 AD, he further said, “It felt like he (Nag Ashwin) is making everything that I dreamt of. I remember I didn’t talk to him that day.”

Further Rana revealed that it was only later that he went home and dialed up and told Mahanati director that he was jealous of him.

In a hilarious reply, Nag Ashwin told Rana on the phone, “Dude, only when you’re jealous, I know that I’m doing the right things.”

Rana then also spoke about how Kalki 2898 AD is now a part of the Comic-Con, something which the actor initiated himself. He said “Kalki 2898 AD is the right film to get there. Sometimes, you need the right product to say, here you go, now we’ve arrived. And it’s a story from mythology into science fiction, I’m very excited about what that film will do.”

Everything you need to know about Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Telugu language sci-fi actioner starring a mammoth star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan to just name a few. Apart from the mentioned stars, the film is also believed to feature special appearances from multiple celebrities including the likes of Nani and Vijay Deverakonda.The film has been written and directed by Nag Aswin, and produced by Aswani Dutt under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

At the recent Synapse science and tech conclave, director Nag Aswin revealed a few interesting details from the film. Speaking at the event, Nag spilled the beans on the timeline of the film, stating that Kalki 2898 AD will span around 6000 years, starting from the beginning of the Mahabharatha up until 2898 AD.

According to Nag Aswin, the film will begin during the period when Krishna’s last avatar is believed to have perished and will continue up to 2898 AD. Speaking about the similarities to other science fiction movies, Nag Aswin clarified that Kalki 2898 AD will be rooted in Indian culture and that he has made sure to not make the film look like Blade Runner or Tokyo Spice Punk.

Kalki 2898 AD is easily one of the biggest films to emerge from Indian cinema after RRR and is also aiming for an International release, owing to its association with the San Diego Comic-Con.

