From Ram Charan, Shankar to Naga Chaitanya, Sreeleela: South Indian stars at Ashish-Advitha Reddy’s wedding reception

Ashish Reddy, the nephew of ace producer Dil Raju, tied the knot with Advitha Reddy, the daughter of a popular businessman on February 14th, 2024. The wedding was held in Jaipur and was quite an intimate affair. On February 23rd, the newlyweds had organized a reception for their friends and family in Hyderabad.

The wedding reception was a star-studded affair with a large number of popular names from the Telugu film industry attending it. Prominent names like Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika, Nani, and many more were seen at the event.

Ram Charan opts for a semi-formal look

MegaPowerstar Ram Charan’s arrival at the wedding reception was definitely a welcome one. The actor congratulated the newlyweds, and even presented them with a bouquet before clicking pictures with them. The RRR actor had opted for a simple, semi-formal outfit, with a sky blue shirt and a pair of pants, which he paired with brown loafers.

Check out his look below:

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni come together

Father-son duo Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were seen coming together at the wedding reception. While Naga Chaitanya was seen in a formal outfit with white full sleeve shirt and black pants, Nagarjuna opted with a more semi-formal look, going with a red shirt with blue patterns on it, something that goes with his trademark style. Needless to say, both of them were making some fashion statements with their outfits.

Check out their pictures below:

Nani nails the classy black look

Natural star Nani was also seen making an appearance at the reception. The actor opted for a simple black shirt with patterns on it, which he paired with a pair of black pants and black formal shoes.

Check out his look below:

Other popular names at Ashish and Advitha’s wedding reception

Needless to say, the star-studded guest list did not end there. Other prominent names like Prakash Raj, Ram Pothineni, and more were seen as well. Director Sukumar was seen making an entrance with his wife Thabitha. Additionally, director Shankar and producer Allu Aravind were also seen at the event. Actress Sreeleela was seen making it at the event, where she was donning a simple, yet graceful off-white kurti. Additionally, actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, actor Gopichand and several others graced the wedding reception.

Check out the posts below:

Clearly, Ashish and Advithi’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair, and a memorable one indeed!

